Pakistan eye ODI series win against Sri Lanka

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Karachi’s National Stadium on Wednesday.

The third ODI will begin at 3pm.

The hosts have a head-to-head advantage over the visitors as they have emerged victorious in 91 of their 154 meetings.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men have a 1-0 lead in the series. They picked up a 67-run win in the second game. The opening game was abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled.

Pakistan, electing to bat first, had posted a total of 305-7 in their 50 overs with Babar Azam playing a 115-run knock and Fakhar Zaman scoring 54.

Sri Lanka bowled out for 238 in chase of 306-run target thanks to left-arm pacer Usman Shinwari’s five-wicket haul.