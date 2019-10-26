Pakistan draw against Netherlands in scintillating Olympic hockey qualifier

The first of the two Olympic hockey qualifiers between Pakistan and Netherlands ended in a scintillating 4-4 draw at the Dutch city of Amsterdam on Saturday.

The game was fast-paced from the start with the visitors getting a penalty corner in the first quarter which was converted into a goal by Mubashar Ali in the fifth minute.

Pakistan were ahead at the end of 15 minutes as they managed to hold on to their leads by saving two Dutch corners.

However, the hosts were not bogged down as they netted twice inside a span of two minutes to go in front. First, it was Mink van der Weerden who made no mistakes with the penalty stroke in the 20th while Bjorn Kellerman’s backhand strike gave Nertherlands the lead in the very next minute.

Ali Ghazanfar brought the side on equal terms just before half time as he helped the ball into the goal after a dive. The game was even-steven as the players as more drama was yet to unfold.

The Netherlands attacked the goal but failed to score but the visitors were awarded another corner after the ball came off Mink van der Weerden’s foot. Skipper Muhammad Rizwan made no mistake and made it 3-2 for his side.

The game turned into a goal-fest in the fourth quarter as Robbert Kemperman brought the hosts back into the game after brilliant pass-play by between him and Seve van Ass.

Pakistan did not settle for a draw and kept attacking the Dutch goal. They went ahead again in the 58th minute as Ali Mubashar scored his second and Pakistan’s fourth.

However, the Dutch finally managed to salvage a draw as Mink van der Weerden’s drag flicked the ball into the goal after the side was awarded a corner.

The two sides will meet again in the second qualifier on Sunday.