HOME > Sports

Pakistan cricket team departs for Australia tour

42 mins ago
Babar Azam will captain the team for this tour



The Pakistan cricket team left for Australia early Saturday morning for a tour of the country.

Security at the Lahore airport was heightened for their departure.

The green shirts, captained by Babar Azam, will hold their first practice match against the hosts on October 30.

Pakistan will be without senior stalwarts Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, who were not selected for the tour.

It will play three T20Is in Sydney (November 3), Canberra (November 5) and Perth (November 8) and two Tests in Brisbane (November 21 to 25) and Adelaide (November 29 to December 03).
 
