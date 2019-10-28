Monday, October 28, 2019  | 28 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Pakistan begin Australia tour with T20 practice match

2 hours ago
Pakistan begin Australia tour with T20 practice match

Photo: AFP

Pakistan will begin their tour of the Land Down Under with a T20 game against Cricket Australia XI on Thursday.

Babar Azam’s side have arrived in Sydney for the exhibition game at the Bankstown Oval.

Chris Lynn will be leading the hosts in the fixture. He also led Prime Minister’s XI to a nervy win over Sri Lanka in a 20-over tour game.

“A match against international opposition provides an ideal opportunity for these players to test and hone their skills in the lead-up to the Big Bash League,” Cricket Australia’s national talent and pathway manager Graham Manou said as quoted in a media release by the Australian cricket board.

Pakistan’s T20I captain Babar Azam says he is looking forward to the new-look side coming out all guns blazing in the tour.

After the practice game, Pakistan will then head into a three-match T20I series against Australia. The opening game will be played on November 3 in Canberra while the second and third fixtures will take place on November 5 and 8 at Manuka Oval and Perth Oval respectively.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz.

Cricket Australia XI: Chris Lynn (captain), Will Sutherland, Baxter Holt, Mackenzie Harvey, Alex Ross, Nathan McSweeney, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope and Dan Fallins.

 
