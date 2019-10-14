Pakistan beat Colombia in Socca World Cup warm-up fixture

The side register 2-1 win in Crete

Gohar Zaman and Mohammad Waheed scored two goals for the Asian side.The win will boost the confidence for the side ahead of their campaign, which begins on Monday.Pakistan, which are placed in Group H in the competition, have their work cut out of them as they will square off against teams such as Slovenia, Hungary, Germany and Romania in the group stage.According to the schedule, Pakistan will play Slovenia today and will take on Romania on Tuesday. They take Germany on Wednesday and square off against Hungary in their final group stage fixture on Thursday.The side reached the island Thursday night after taking a connecting flight from Karachi. They enjoyed a scrumptious dinner prior to their flight from Athens to Heraklion.Pakistan will be playing all of its fixtures at the Leisure Leagues Stadium.