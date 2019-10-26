Saturday, October 26, 2019  | 26 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Pakistan beat Bangladesh in women’s T20I series opener

3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 14 runs in the first game of their three-match women’s T20I series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts were struggling at 14-2 after electing to bat but skipper Bismah Maroof (34 off 29) and Umaima Sohail (33 off 36) steadied the side with their 60-run partnership for the second wicket.

After the partnership was broken, the middle order began to wilt under pressure and the side were reduced to 97-5. Iram Javed chipped in with her useful 21 off 17 which helped the side finish at a defendable total of 126-7.

Bangladesh had a disastrous start to the run chase with the side getting reduced to 6-2 as Anam Amin and Diana Baig taking early wickets. Nigar Sultana and Sanjida Islam tried to recover the side with their 36-run partnership for the wicket.

The side were soon reeling as they were found themselves at 47-4 with Sultana and Sanjida getting dismissed in quick succession. Rumana Ahmed stepped up a gear in the later stages of the innings by scoring boundaries.

Her half-century gave some life to the Bangladeshi side as she belted 15 runs off Diana Baig’s over. Bismah Maroof tried to bowl her side to victory but she kept leaking runs.

Aliya Riaz, who finished with superb figures of 1-12 in four overs, was given the responsibility of defending 18 runs off the final over. The pacer dismissed Rumana on the second delivery and gave away three runs at the end, thus winning the game for her side.

 
