Pakistan-Bangladesh women’s T20I series begins Saturday

Pakistan will play their first game of the women’s three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams will play in the shortest format for the second time in 13 months after the visitors hosted the hosts in a four-match T20I series in October in 2018.

Pakistan will be heading into the series without seniors Nida Dar and Sana Mir. The latter will miss the first game of the T20I while the former has been left out of the tour as she is representing Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said that the side is looking to start on a winning note.

“We are coming from a 10-day camp in which we put great emphasis on our fielding,” Bismah said as quoted in a media release by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “Our bowlers worked on bettering different variations and the batters are looking in good form. We are well aware of the challenge that Bangladesh presents and this will surely be an exciting series.”

Bangladesh skipper Salma Khatun stated that her side believes on team spirit.

“We are very much looking forward to the series against a strong Pakistan side, who will be particularly tough in home conditions. It is nice to be back. Pakistan are a familiar opponent for us and we have had some pretty exciting matches over the years. Our side thrives on team spirit. A nice balance has developed in our game and I am confident that we will be very competitive in the series.”

Squad:

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

Bangladesh squad: Salma Khatun (captain), Ayesha Rahman, Ekka Mollik, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Lata Mondal, Nigar Sultana, Panna Ghosh, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akhter and Sharmin Sultana.