Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan-Bangladesh women’s T20I series begins Saturday

2 hours ago
Pakistan-Bangladesh women’s T20I series begins Saturday

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan will play their first game of the women’s three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams will play in the shortest format for the second time in 13 months after the visitors hosted the hosts in a four-match T20I series in October in 2018.

Pakistan will be heading into the series without seniors Nida Dar and Sana Mir. The latter will miss the first game of the T20I while the former has been left out of the tour as she is representing Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said that the side is looking to start on a winning note.

“We are coming from a 10-day camp in which we put great emphasis on our fielding,” Bismah said as quoted in a media release by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “Our bowlers worked on bettering different variations and the batters are looking in good form. We are well aware of the challenge that Bangladesh presents and this will surely be an exciting series.”

Bangladesh skipper Salma Khatun stated that her side believes on team spirit.

“We are very much looking forward to the series against a strong Pakistan side, who will be particularly tough in home conditions. It is nice to be back. Pakistan are a familiar opponent for us and we have had some pretty exciting matches over the years. Our side thrives on team spirit. A nice balance has developed in our game and I am confident that we will be very competitive in the series.”

Squad:

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

Bangladesh squad: Salma Khatun (captain), Ayesha Rahman, Ekka Mollik, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Lata Mondal, Nigar Sultana, Panna Ghosh, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akhter and Sharmin Sultana.

 
Bangladesh Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Cricket, Pakistan Women, Bangladesh Women, Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women 2019, Bangladesh Women tour of Pakistan 2019, Bangladesh Women tour to Pakistan 2019, #PAKWvBANW, Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium, Bismah Maroof, Salma Khatun
 
MOST READ
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz's removal as T20I, Test captain
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz’s removal as T20I, Test captain
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in nail-biter to reach final
Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in nail-biter to reach final
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.