Pakistan announce squad for women’s T20I series against Bangladesh

Pakistan on Wednesday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming women’s home T20I series against Bangladesh starting from Saturday.

“The team was finalised keeping in view the performance of the players in the training camp that concluded in Muridke on Tuesday,” a media release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) read. “The core of the squad that has represented Pakistan recently has also been retained.”

Chief selector of the women’s team Urooj Mumtaz said that a riveting bilateral series is expected.

“We are delighted to host the Bangladesh team and look forward to an exciting series. It is the first international assignment for the team since the tour to South Africa (which took place) in June. The team is a good blend of experience and young exciting players,” she said as quoted by the PCB.

ICYMI: The women selection committee led by Urooj Mumtaz announced the Pakistan team that will compete in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Lahore from Saturday. MORE ➡️ https://t.co/Bm3o9e6BPT #PAKWvBANW pic.twitter.com/rLZIoJinHq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 24, 2019

She said that the side will be looking to produce solid performances by playing positive and aggressive cricket.

“The primary focus will remain on winning as it will build confidence within the group, this is pivotal for us as we head into a busy international schedule over the next six months.”

The chief selector said that the emerging players will be given full chances to prove their mettle.

Bangladesh’s limited-overs tour to Pakistan begins with a three-match T20I series in Lahore with the opening fixture being played on October 26. The remaining two games will be played on October 28 and 30 respectively.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.