Pakistan announce squad for 2020 Olympic hockey qualifiers

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) have announced a 19-man squad for the 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

Pakistan are to play two fixtures against Netherlands. They have to win both of their matches in order to qualify for the games in Japan’s capital Tokyo.

A press release stated that the 19-man squad for the qualifiers were announced following trials held at Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium.

The trials were observed by the national selection committee comprising of Manzoor Hussian Junior (chief selector), Kaleem Ullah, Ayaz Mahmood, Khalid Hameed, Nasir Ali, and Waseem Feroze. President PHF Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General Muhammad Asif Bajwa were also present.

Pakistan will play two exhibition fixtures against Germany on October 22 and 23 before heading to the Netherlands to compete in the qualifiers against the hosts on October 26 and 27 at Amsterdam.

Netherlands are third in the rankings while Pakistan are 17th.

Pakistan had failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Pakistan squad:

Waqar (goalkeeper), Amjad Ali (goalkeeper), Mubashar Ali, Rizwan Ali, Ammad Butt (vice captain), Abu Bakar Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Tasawar Abbas, Azfar Yaqoob, Rashid Mehmood, Ali Shan, Ajaz Ahmad, Umer Bhutta, Muhammad Rizwan Senior (captain), Rana Sohail, Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar Ali, Hammad Anjum and Irfan Senior (stand by player).