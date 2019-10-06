Northern tighten screws around Balochistan in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Balochistan were left with lots of work to do after Northern posted a big total of 450 in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fourth round fixture in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Balochistan were 119-2 at stumps of day two.

Balochistan got off to a bad start with the side losing a wicket with just seven runs on the board. Imran Butt and Abubakar, anchored the side with their 110-run partnership.

Abu Bakar departed for 50 but Imran Butt remained unbeaten on 58.

Northern started the second day’s play on their overnight score of 365-5 but they could only add 85 more to that total before being bowled out. Faizan Riaz proved to be the standout batsman with his 141-run knock

Haider Ali struck his maiden first-class century as he went on to score 133.

On the other hand, Southern Punjab are in a comfortable position in their fixture against Sindh in Karachi.

The hosts were 90-1 at stumps in reply to Southern Punjab’s first innings total of 546 all out. Abid Ali and Khurram Manzoor started off with a 79-run opening partnership before the latter was cleaned up for 36 by Rahat Ali.

Abid Ali remained unbeaten at 42.

Southern Punjab started the second day’s play on their overnight score of 303-5. Sohail Khan and Bilawal Bhatti took a wicket each which reduced the side at 314-7.

Aamer Yamin made 142 off 189 balls and put on a 206-run partnership for the eight wicket with Mohammad Irfan who went on to became the third centurion of the innings with his 101.

Khyber Pakhtunkha were in a comfortable position against Central Punjab thanks to a 150 by Ashfaq Ahmed.

Ashfaq, who resumed his innings at his overnight score on 98 and went to score his third first-class century before falling for 173. He went on to add 250 runs to the total with Mohammad Rizwan who had a field day with the bat as well.

Rizwan chipped in with his 128-run knock.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa went on declare their first innings at 484-5 with Adil Amin being not out at 58.