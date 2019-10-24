Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Northern defeat Balochistan to win National T20 Cup

1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Northern won the National T20 Cup after beating Balochistan by 52 runs in the final at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Thursday.

Imad Wasim’s side, being sent in to bat first, had a decent start with the opening pair of Umar Amin and Ali Imran putting on a 46-run partnership.

After the latter was dismissed, Amin scored a half-century and put on a 49-run partnership for the second wicket. The opening batsman headed back to the pavilion for his valuable 60-run knock which came off 38 deliveries.

From that moment on, the middle order provided futile resistance with the side being reduced to 109-5 in 14.4 overs. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz’s 58-run stand on the sixth wicket, however, took the side to a competitive 167-5 run total.

Balochistan were under the cosh in the run chase right from the start as they were reduced to 14-2 inside three overs. However, Awais Zia (28 off 27) and Imran Farhat (32 off 26) invoked some life into the side with their 44-run partnership.

The required run-rate kept climbing and the batting side wilted under pressure.

Northern bowlers were on top throughout the game as veterans Sohail Tanvir and Shadab Khan shared five wickets between them which helped bowl out Balochistan for 115 in 18.2 overs. The left-arm pacer finished with his figures of 3-27, while the leg spinner returned with 2-23.

 
Cricket national t20 cup Pakistan
 
