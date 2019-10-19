Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup

1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Northern registered a seven-wicket victory under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their National T20 Cup fixture at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Friday.

The match was reduced to 16 overs per side because of the weather condition.

Imad Wasim’s decision to put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proved to be a good one as they reduced the opposition to 15-3 inside four-four overs but Mohammad Rizwan came to the side’s rescue with his half-century.

He made 52 off 35 balls with the help of seven boundaries. He was supported by Iftikhar Ahmed who made 20-ball 31. They put on 52 runs for the fifth wicket.

His 35-run partnership with Musadiq Ahmed helped the side finish at 134-8. Northern’s Mohammad Musa finished with 4-38 in four overs.

Northern had a good start to their chase of the 135-run target as openers Umar Amin and Ali Imran amassed 65 runs in seven overs before rain stopped proceedings.

The target was revised to 102 and the match was further reduced to 12 overs. The opening batsmen’s 72-run opening partnership had the game in Northern’s grasp.

Amin was the top scorer with his 28-ball 39 with six boundaries to his name, while Imran chipped in with his 34-run knock which came off 23 deliveries which included a boundary and three sixes.

Earlier, the Punjab derby was abandoned due to rain.

 
Cricket national t20 cup Pakistan
 
