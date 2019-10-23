Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in nail-biter to reach final

Northern defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by three runs in the first semi-final of the National T20 Cup at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday.

Northern, being sent in to bat first, found themselves struggling at 17-2 in 3.2 overs but opening batsman Umar Amin and Rohail Nazir steadied the side with their 50-run partnership.

Usman Khan Shinwari ran through the batting line up and returned with sublime figures of 5-13 in four overs as his bowling performance restricted Northern to just 148-9.

KP struggled in the run chase after two of their frontline batsmen were sent back to the pavilion inside five overs. Senior batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed added 65 runs together for the third wicket.

Northern broke the partnership by getting Fakhar out for his 31-ball 39. However, Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed put on a crucial 42-run partnership which kept their side’s hopes of winning the game alive.

After Khushdil’s departure, the side began to unravel as they started to lose their wickets at regular intervals. The dismissal of Iftikhar Ahmed, who played a fighting knock of 53 from 45 deliveries, was the final nail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s coffin and the side finished at 145-8 — just four runs short of the target.