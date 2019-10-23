Wednesday, October 23, 2019  | 23 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in nail-biter to reach final

56 mins ago
Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in nail-biter to reach final

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Northern defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by three runs in the first semi-final of the National T20 Cup at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday.

Northern, being sent in to bat first, found themselves struggling at 17-2 in 3.2 overs but opening batsman Umar Amin and Rohail Nazir steadied the side with their 50-run partnership.

Usman Khan Shinwari ran through the batting line up and returned with sublime figures of 5-13 in four overs as his bowling performance restricted Northern to just 148-9.

KP struggled in the run chase after two of their frontline batsmen were sent back to the pavilion inside five overs. Senior batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed added 65 runs together for the third wicket.

Northern broke the partnership by getting Fakhar out for his 31-ball 39. However, Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed put on a crucial 42-run partnership which kept their side’s hopes of winning the game alive.

After Khushdil’s departure, the side began to unravel as they started to lose their wickets at regular intervals. The dismissal of Iftikhar Ahmed, who played a fighting knock of 53 from 45 deliveries, was the final nail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s coffin  and the side finished at 145-8 — just four runs short of the target.

 
Cricket national t20 cup Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, National T20 Cup, Twenty20 cricket, Pakistan cricket, Sindh, Balochistan, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, National T20 Cup 2019, National T20 Cup 2019 live match, National T20 Cup 2019 live streaming, National T20 Cup 2019 Faisalabad, Faisalabad cricket match, National T20 Cup 2019 live, National T20 Cup 2019 live updates, National T20 Cup 2019 live streaming, National T20 Cup 2019 match score, National T20 Cup 2019 match highlights, National T20 Cup 2019 scorecard, National T20 Cup 2019 points table, #NationalT20Cup, National T20 Cup 2019 match, National T20 Cup 2019 matches
 
MOST READ
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz's removal as T20I, Test captain
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz’s removal as T20I, Test captain
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup
Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup
PCB appoints Azhar, Babar as Test, T20I skippers respectively
PCB appoints Azhar, Babar as Test, T20I skippers respectively
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.