Northern, Balochistan register wins in National T20 Cup

Northern claimed a five-wicket win over Southern Punjab in their National T20 Cup fixture at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Monday.

Southern Punjab’s decision to bat first did not pay off well as the side were reduced to 76-5 at one stage with the top order batsmen not providing much resistance.

Aamer Yamin’s 33-run knock from 20 deliveries helped the side finish at 135-9 in their 20 overs.

Sohail Tanvir was the standout bowler for Northern as he returned with figures of 4-27 in his four overs with Asif Ali taking three catches.

Northern had a few hiccups in chase of the 136-run target with Naved Malik and Rohail Nazir falling early but Umar Amin stood firm and helped the side home with his 41-ball 50 with the help of six boundaries and two maximums.

Asif Ali finished the job as he made 44 runs.

In the second fixture of the day, it was Balochistan which triumphed over Sindh by 52 runs in a high-scoring contest.

Imam-ul-Haq and Awais Zia teed off on some ordinary bowling and put on a 60-run partnership for the first wicket.

After Imam’s dismissal, it was the 99-run partnership by Bismillah Khan and Awais Zia which laid the foundations to post a huge total as both batsmen went on to score half-centuries.

Awais was the shining star with the bat as he went on to make 48-ball 77 with the help of five boundaries and seven maximums and was well supported by Bismillah who made 54 from 30 deliveries after hitting four fours and the same number of sixes.

Sindh bowlers managed to pick up wickets but Ammad Butt’s cameo of 10-ball 31 helped the side score 233-6 in their 20 overs.

Sindh lost their first wicket with Khurram Manzoor departing early but Ahsan Ali and Abid Ali anchored the side with their 54-run partnership. Ahsan’s dismissal in the ninth over triggered a mini-collapse in the middle order.

After Abid Ali fell after scoring 23-ball 41, Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed took the reins and gave some hope of saving the game with their 51 overs. However, it was not meant to be with the side as the required run rate started to take its toll.

Sarfaraz managed 36 on the board but it wasn’t enough as the side were bowled out for 181 with Akif Javed and Ammad Butt finishing with three wickets each.