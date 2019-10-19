Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Nida Dar makes Women’s Big Bash League debut

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: ThunderBBL/Twitter

Pakistani cricketer Nida Dar made her Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) debut for Sydney Thunder against Sydney Sixers on Friday.

She returned with expensive figures of 2-44 in her four overs and played a slow knock of 14-ball 12 in the opening game of the 2019 edition.

Nida’s side lost the fixture by a resounding 49-run margin

Sixers, electing to bat first, finished their innings at an impressive total of 192-6 with skipper Ellyse Perry leading from the front with her half-century. She went on to score a blistering 48-ball 81 with the help of 13 boundaries and a six.

She was supported by Alyssa Healy who made a 42 off 32 deliveries. They scored put on an 83-run opening partnership.

Thunder’s batting lineup, in chase of 193-run target, put on a futile resistance and were restricted to 143-9 in their 20 overs. Alex Blackwell’s half-century went in vain as she saw her partners come and go at the other end.

Blackwell top-scored with her 56 off 38 deliveries.

Perry was on top with the ball as well as she finished with figures of 2-13 in her three overs while Sarah Aley bagged three wickets for the last year’s runners-up.

 
