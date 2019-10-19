Nida Dar makes Women’s Big Bash League debut

Pakistani cricketer Nida Dar made her Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) debut for Sydney Thunder against Sydney Sixers on Friday.

She returned with expensive figures of 2-44 in her four overs and played a slow knock of 14-ball 12 in the opening game of the 2019 edition.

Nida’s side lost the fixture by a resounding 49-run margin

Sixers, electing to bat first, finished their innings at an impressive total of 192-6 with skipper Ellyse Perry leading from the front with her half-century. She went on to score a blistering 48-ball 81 with the help of 13 boundaries and a six.

She was supported by Alyssa Healy who made a 42 off 32 deliveries. They scored put on an 83-run opening partnership.

Thunder’s batting lineup, in chase of 193-run target, put on a futile resistance and were restricted to 143-9 in their 20 overs. Alex Blackwell’s half-century went in vain as she saw her partners come and go at the other end.

Blackwell top-scored with her 56 off 38 deliveries.

Perry was on top with the ball as well as she finished with figures of 2-13 in her three overs while Sarah Aley bagged three wickets for the last year’s runners-up.