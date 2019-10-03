Nida Dar makes history with Women’s Big Bash League deal

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Nida Dar made history as she became the first Pakistani woman cricketer to play in an international cricket league.

The 32-year-old allrounder has signed a deal with Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) franchise, Sydney Thunder, for its next edition.

“It’s wonderful,” said Dar as quoted by Sydney Thunder’s website. “I have dreamt that I would one day play in this amazing league, and now I have the opportunity to play for Sydney Thunder. This is a great thing for me, it is a great achievement to play in the WBBL. I have been following the WBBL, it is great.”

She added that she will bring a different energy to the side.

“Sydney Thunder need an allrounder and they want an energetic player, so I think I can offer those two things to them. It’s T20 cricket, so it is an attacking game and I am an attacking player. I have always wanted to excite people. I want to grab the audience.”

The cricketer hopes to make Pakistan proud with her performance.

“It is the very first time a woman from Pakistan has come to play in the WBBL,” she said. “I know people from Pakistan will be very proud. I know the people who have come from Pakistan to settle in Sydney will follow me, and that’s very exciting.”

The Gujranwala-born cricketer is one of the most seasoned campaigners of the country. She has represented Pakistan in 96 T20Is and has scored 1,086 runs and taken 88 wickets in her career.

Dar will be playing along with the likes of Rachael Haynes, Alex Blackwell, Rene Farrell, and Rachel Priest. The side will be looking at her to help win their maiden Women’s Big Bash League.