Sunday, October 6, 2019  | 6 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Nida Dar looking forward to Women’s Big Bash League stint

October 4, 2019
 
Nida Dar looking forward to Women’s Big Bash League stint
Photo: AFP

Pakistani all-rounder Nida Dar has said that the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) will provide her a great opportunity to play quality cricket.

The 32-year-old, speaking in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast, said that she was ecstatic on being given the opportunity to play in the Australian women’s T20 competition, adding that her participation will lead to other national cricketers taking part in the tournament.

She said it will help her get familiar with the Australian conditions ahead of next years’s Women’s T20 World Cup in the Land Down Under.

The PCB has allowed Dar to skip the upcoming home series against Bangladesh.

Dar became the first Pakistani woman cricketer to play an international cricket when she signed up with WBBL franchise Sydney Thunder. She will leave for Sydney on October 5 and is expected to make her debut on October 15.

The Gujranwala-born cricketer, who has played 71 ODIs and 96 T20Is for Pakistan, made her international debut in 2010 and has cemented her place as a seasoned all-rounder.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Nida Dar Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Nida Dar, Cricket, Women's Big Bash League, WBBL, Women's Cricket, Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Australia, WBBL 2019,
 
MOST READ
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in third ODI to claim series
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in third ODI to claim series
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi's National Stadium for second ODI
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi’s National Stadium for second ODI
Babar, Smith included in draft for ‘The Hundred’
Babar, Smith included in draft for ‘The Hundred’
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.