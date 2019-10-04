Nida Dar looking forward to Women’s Big Bash League stint

Photo: AFP

Pakistani all-rounder Nida Dar has said that the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) will provide her a great opportunity to play quality cricket.

The 32-year-old, speaking in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast, said that she was ecstatic on being given the opportunity to play in the Australian women’s T20 competition, adding that her participation will lead to other national cricketers taking part in the tournament.

She said it will help her get familiar with the Australian conditions ahead of next years’s Women’s T20 World Cup in the Land Down Under.

The PCB has allowed Dar to skip the upcoming home series against Bangladesh.

Dar became the first Pakistani woman cricketer to play an international cricket when she signed up with WBBL franchise Sydney Thunder. She will leave for Sydney on October 5 and is expected to make her debut on October 15.

The Gujranwala-born cricketer, who has played 71 ODIs and 96 T20Is for Pakistan, made her international debut in 2010 and has cemented her place as a seasoned all-rounder.