HOME > Sports

Nida Dar impresses with the ball in Women’s Big Bash League

1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: Sydney Thunder

Pakistan’s Nida Dar put on an impressive performance with the ball for Sydney Thunder in their Women’s Big Bash League fixture against defending champions Brisbane Heat on Sunday.

She claimed impressive figures of 2-22 in her three overs.

Her performance came in a winning cause as the Sydney side managed to beat the reigning champions by seven wickets.

Electing to bat first, Heat were restricted to 150-9 thanks to a 34-ball 42 by Jess Jonassen while Beth Mooney made 35 from 24 deliveries.

In chase of 151-run target side, the side were reduced to 56-3 inside seven overs. However, the 16-year-old Phoebe Litchfield and Alex Blackwell took the reins of the team and took the side home to victory with their unbeaten 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Litchfield fared better of the two as she went on to score a half-century. She made the top score of 52 from 48 balls which included nine boundaries.

 
