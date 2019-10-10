Nida believes WBBL stint will inspire other Pakistani women cricketers

Photo Courtesy: Sydney Thunder

Pakistani cricketer Nida Dar believes she can be an inspiration for other female cricketers in the country by playing in Women’s Big Bash League.

The 32-year-old from Gujranwala made history when she became the first Pakistani female cricketer to play in an international league after signing for the Sydney Thunder in the action-packed Australian women’s T20 competition.

In an interview with Sydney Thunder, she said that her signing with the franchise serves as a pathway for other girls in Pakistan and she can teach all the things which she learns in the Land Down Under.

She believes that the 20-over competition serves as a pre-season before the women’s T20 World Cup over here, adding that her cricketing skills are improving. The all-rounder said that her fellow cricketers are waiting for her matches in the tournament so that they can learn what she learned by playing here.

She said that playing in the tournament was an exciting prospect for her as it is a T20 competition in Australia where there is top-level cricket in between the best players.

The Pakistani cricketer is keen to showcase her skills during the competition.

Dar said that her teammates are very good and her cricketing skills will eventually improve because of her playing in the tournament.

She said that it was exciting to be in Sydney and everyone has been very helpful.