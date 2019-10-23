Wednesday, October 23, 2019  | 23 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Mushtaq opposes PCB’s decision to give Misbah dual roles

3 hours ago
He believes former captain is being overburdened



Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has opposed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to appoint Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach and chief selector of the team.

“Misbah has been given a dual role and he has leadership qualities as well,” he said while speaking to SAMAA TV. “[But] there are chances that an individual can fail if he is overburdened with responsibilities.”

He claimed that players were accused and punished for fixing matches in the 1990s, adding that fines were imposed just on the basis of suspicions.

"When they called me up to answer their questions I told them that I had bowled extremely well in the fixture. They just announced the punishments by linking different quoted remarks regarding the incident."

Mushtaq also recalled an ugly brawl which took place between him and current bowling coach Waqar Younis.

“Waqar told me that he would throw me out the window so I stood up from my bed and pushed him. He grabbed me by the collar and I tried to grab a hold of him and said the words which resulted in a truce between us and those words were, a fight is won by passion.. not by size.”
 
Pakistan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Cricket, Mushtaq Ahmed on Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan Cricket Board, match-fixing in Pakistan, Waqar Younis
 
