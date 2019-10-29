Munro leads New Zealand XI to easy win over England

Skipper Colin Munro’s unbeaten century led New Zealand XI to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over England in their T20 tour game in Lincoln on Tuesday.

The visitors, batting first, were reduced to 31-2 thanks to wickets by Brett Hampton and Anurag Verma but James Vince and Eoin Morgan steered the side to 85 with a 54-run partnership for the third wicket.

Verma struck twice in the 11th over as Vince missed out on his half-century by getting dismissed for a 32-ball 46. Morgan was dismissed the very next ball when he became the medium pacer’s third victim.

England were helped by Sam Billings and Joe Denly’s 54-run partnership. After Billings departed, Liam Gregory (29 off 11) and Joe Denly (39 off 25) helped the side finish at a competitive 188-5.

The hosts had a nervy start to their run chase and were reduced to 53-2 inside eight overs. However, Colin Munro and Anaru Kitchen took the game away from the visitors with their unbeaten stand of 138 for the third wicket.

Munro was the more dominant of the two as he smashed the English bowlers to all parts of the grounds with nine boundaries and seven maximums to his name. He reached his century off 54 balls and finished the game off in style with a maximum as well.

Kitchen played a helping hand with his impressive 29-ball 48 as the side completed the chase in 18.3 overs.