Misbah continues to evolve in new roles

I have always been a fan of Misbah-ul-Haq. I remember how he almost secured a World T20 title for us single-handedly despite constant questions surrounding his place in the side after he was picked ahead of Mohammad Yousuf.

I also remember how he, with great effort late into his career, transformed his approach to batting and became a top-level Test batsman and captain. By doing so, he showed the world his mental strength as well as a willingness to evolve well into his 30s.

Misbah took over as skipper with the side in turmoil right after the spot-fixing scandal that saw Pakistan lose their best two bowlers in Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif, and still managed to ensure the side rubbed shoulders with the giants of cricket.

When the 45-year-old Misbah announced the squad for the Tests and T20Is in Australia, he rolled back the years to show a glimpse of what made the nation respect him so much in the first place: his calmness, rational thinking and directness all on full display. There was no dodging of questions, nor did the need arise to use humour to deflect or defuse. Instead, the questions were dealt with head on, no matter how difficult they were.

What is the future of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik? Why was Fawad Alam not selected? What do you make of Shadab Khan’s form? Why was Sarfaraz Ahmed removed from captaincy in a format he has had so much success in? Misbah explained his rationale in typical Misbah fashion and it all made sense, in typical Misbah fashion.

Misbah alluded to a broader vision that relies on youth and aggression to deliver results both in the short-term during the Australia tour and the long-term during next year’s T20 World Cup.

The selection of Naseem Shah, all of 16 years old, shows that Misbah is eager to develop for the future. The selection of the aggressive Khushdil Shah, who impressed during the National T20 Cup, is a brave decision that may not work but at least it shows the head coach is not averse to making tough calls when they are needed.

The selection of 33-year-old Kashif Bhatti breaks the mould but the pacer has impressed in recent times and justifies his selection with an average of under 20 in the past two years as well as the best economy of any regular bowler in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Bowling coach Waqar Younis might have had a say in Mohammad Irfan’s selection but the lanky pacer’s selection suggests Mickey Arthur’s requirements of a minimum standard of fitness may be a thing of the past.

Misbah is still new to the selector’s role and there have been a few questionable selections. The induction of Imran Khan senior has raised eyebrows considering his lack of pace, while the likes of Usman Khan Shinwari have been ignored despite possessing all the arsenal required to excel in conditions Down Under. Shinwari is capable of swinging the ball at pace and has shown he can run through teams almost single-handedly in formidable bursts of inspired fast-bowling. He was missed during the World Cup and he will be missed during the Australia tour.

Tours of Australia have historically been harsh on Pakistan and the Men in Green are more often than not on the wrong end of a battering. With the benefit of hindsight, several of Misbah’s selections may seem ill-advised but right now they seem well thought out even if they don’t manage to deliver the desired results.

It was good to see Misbah backing the players he has selected and hopefully he will continue to do so publically even when they struggle.

These may be early days in Misbah’s tenure but he seems to be evolving rapidly and the best may be yet to come, especially if he uses the dexterity and cunning that gave him so much success during the final days of his career as batsman and captain.