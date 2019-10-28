Minna Atherton smashes shortcourse 100m backstroke world record

Australia’s Minna Atherton set a new shortcourse world record in the 100m backstroke at the International Swimming League (ISL) meet on Sunday, becoming the first woman to dip below 55 seconds.

The 19-year-old clocked 54.89sec to break the previous mark of 55.03sec set by Hungarian golden girl Katinka Hosszu at the 2014 world championships.

Unbelievable! 👏🎉 It’s an unforgettable moment as @MinnaAtherton sets the first World Record in ISL history, clocking an astonishing 54.89 in the 100m backstroke to become the first woman to go under 55 seconds! 🌎🏊‍♀️#ISL2019 #AquaPower pic.twitter.com/jduSEksTmw — International Swimming League (@iswimleague) October 27, 2019

“I’m really happy with that, especially since I just missed it in the relay (earlier in the day),” said Atherton. “It will be exciting to see what is coming up in the future.”

“It was a really good swim…” Hard to argue with @MinnaAtherton‘s self-assessment after she set the first World Record in ISL history in Budapest #ISL2019 #AquaPower pic.twitter.com/O6EwKV3LHe — International Swimming League (@iswimleague) October 28, 2019

Also starring on Sunday was Britain’s Adam Peaty, a 2016 Olympic gold medallist and eight-time world champion.

He followed up his 50m breaststroke win on Saturday with victory in the 100mm.

“It’s been brilliant, absolutely amazing,” said Peaty as he reflected on his first appearance in the ISL season. I’ve never ever felt an energy like this, and I think it really helps to bring all the different cultures, all the different team members around the world together.”

The inaugural season of the ISL features six meetings in all with a series finale in Las Vegas in December.