Tuesday, October 8, 2019  | 8 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Mahoor Shahzad claims bronze in Bulgarian International Championships 2019

2 hours ago
 
Mahoor Shahzad claims bronze in Bulgarian International Championships 2019
Photo Courtesy: OfficialMahoor/Twitter

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad claimed a bronze medal in the Bulgarian International Championships 2019 which were played from October 3 to October 6.

The 22-year-old from Karachi, who is ranked 165 in the standings, had a walkover in Round 32.

She beat Turkey’s Aslihan Ayna by 21-14, 21-8 in Round 16 and went on to claim a 21-11, 21-20 win over Bulgaria’s Tanya Ivanova in the quarter-finals.

Her campaign came to an end with a 17-21, 12-21 defeat to Getter Saar of Estonia in the semifinals.

Inga Sadaic and Mahoor Shahzad, who could not progress beyond the semi-final stage, were awarded the bronze medals.

 
TOPICS:
badminton Mahoor Shahzad Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Mahoor Shahzad, Badminton, Bulgarian International Championship 2019, Badminton tournament, Bulgarian International Championship 2019 results
 
MOST READ
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in second T20I to claim series
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in second T20I to claim series
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in third ODI to claim series
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in third ODI to claim series
Lahore police announce traffic plan for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series
Lahore police announce traffic plan for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series
Babar, Smith included in draft for ‘The Hundred’
Babar, Smith included in draft for ‘The Hundred’
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.