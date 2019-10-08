Mahoor Shahzad claims bronze in Bulgarian International Championships 2019

Photo Courtesy: OfficialMahoor/Twitter

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad claimed a bronze medal in the Bulgarian International Championships 2019 which were played from October 3 to October 6.

The 22-year-old from Karachi, who is ranked 165 in the standings, had a walkover in Round 32.

My journey in the Bulgarian International Championship 2019 concluded with a bronze medal for Pakistan. As the only Pakistani player participating in the tournament, I’m quite satisfied at making it to the top 3. I am gratified by the support, and working hard for the next events pic.twitter.com/lqnNpVpAMt — Mahoor Shahzad (@OfficialMahoor) October 7, 2019

She beat Turkey’s Aslihan Ayna by 21-14, 21-8 in Round 16 and went on to claim a 21-11, 21-20 win over Bulgaria’s Tanya Ivanova in the quarter-finals.

Her campaign came to an end with a 17-21, 12-21 defeat to Getter Saar of Estonia in the semifinals.

Inga Sadaic and Mahoor Shahzad, who could not progress beyond the semi-final stage, were awarded the bronze medals.