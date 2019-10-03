Liverpool edge past Salzburg in Champions League thriller

Photo: AFP

Champions League holders Liverpool came out on top of a 4-3 thriller with Salzburg on Wednesday after throwing away a three-goal lead at Anfield before Mohamed Salah’s winner.

Salah won the Group E match for Liverpool with his second of the night in the 69th minute, denying Salzburg a point after teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland had stunned the Reds when he completed an incredible fightback with his 18th goal of the season.

“When we were winning three, we needed to score a fourth, fifth and sixth. It’s a little bit bad because the human mind says ‘OK we are going to win this’,” Salah told BT Sport.

The hosts looked to be cruising in the 36th minute when Egyptian Salah had added to goals by Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson, but Hee-Chan Hwang’s brilliant strike shortly before the break gave Salzburg hope.

Two goals in four second-half minutes from Takumi Minamino and 19-year-old substitute Haaland left the home crowd stunned.

However, Salah spoiled their evening with his sixth goal of the season in all competitions, putting Liverpool level with Salzburg on three points, one behind Napoli after their disappointing goalless draw at Genk.

“They made it a game for us but we are happy to get the three points. That’s the most important thing,” added Salah.