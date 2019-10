Live Updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – 3rd T20I

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 9, 2019

Series: Sri Lanka lead three-match series 2-0

The dead rubber third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES

SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka 140-6

Six runs and a wicket come in the penultimate over

Amir to Madushanka, CAUGHT

The pacer finally gets his award as he dismisses Madushanka for just one

Amir to Madushanka, no run

Amir to Fernando, 1 run

Amir to Fernando, no run

Amir to Fernando, FOUR

Amir to Madushanka, 1 run

Over 18: Sri Lanka 134-5

An eventful over comes to an end with a six, extra, singles and wicket all coming off it

Wahab to Shanaka, CAUGHT

A great take by Fakhar as the skipper departs for 25-ball 12

Wahab to Shanaka, no run

Wahab to Shanaka, wide

Wahab to Shanaka, no run

Wahab to Fernando, 1 run

Wahab to Fernando, SIX

Wahab to Shanaka, 1 run

Over 17: Sri Lanka 125-4

Amir is bowling at an economy of seven per over

Amir to Fernando, no run

Amir to Fernando, FOUR

Amir to Fernando, no run

Amir to Fernando, SIX

Amir to Fernando, wide

Amir to Fernando, 2 runs – run out chance goes missing and results in an overthrow

Amir to Shanaka, 1 run

Over 16: Sri Lanka 111-4

Eight runs come from the over but Sri Lanka have to do more for a big total

Wahab to Shanaka, 2 runs

Wahab to Shanaka, 1 run

Wahab to Shanaka, wide

Wahab to Fernando, 1 run

Wahab to Fernando, no run

Wahab to Shanaka, 1 run

Wahab to Fernando, 1 run – debut 50

Oshada Fernando has anchored the side well following fall of wickets

Over 15: Sri Lanka 104-4

Sri Lanka look to finish big in last five overs

Shadab to Fernando, 1 run

Shadab to Shanaka, 1 run

Shadab to Shanaka, 2 runs

Shadab to Fernando, 1 run

Shadab to Fernando, FOUR

Shadab to Shanaka, 1 run

Over 14: Sri Lanka 94-4

Two wides spoil what was a good over

Wahab to Fernando, no run

Wahab to Fernando, wide

Wahab to Fernando, wide

Wahab to Fernando, no run

Wahab to Shanaka, 1 leg bye

Wahab to Shanaka, no run

Wahab to Fernando, 1 run

Wahab to Shanaka, 1 run

Over 13: Sri Lanka 89-4

Imad Wasim finishes off with good figures of 1-18

Imad to Fernando, no run

Imad to Fernando, no run

Imad to Shanaka, 1 run

Imad to Shanaka, no run

Imad to Shanaka, no run

Imad to Fernando, 1 run

Over 12: Sri Lanka 87-4

Pakistan can’t afford such expensive overs at this stage

Shadab to Shanaka, no run

Shadab to Fernando, 1 run

Shadab to Fernando, FOUR

Shadab to Fernando, no run

Shadab to Fernando, 2 runs

Shadab to Fernando, FOUR

Over 11: Sri Lanka 76-4

The left-arm spinner gives away four runs

Imad to Shanaka, no run

Imad to Fernando, 1 run

Imad to Shanaka, 2 wides

Imad to Shanaka, no run

Imad to Shanaka, no run

Imad to Fernando, 1 run

Over 10: Sri Lanka 72-4

Sri Lanka batting at run rate of 7.20 per over

Shinwari to Fernando, 1 run

Shinwari to Shanaka, 1 run

Shinwari to Shanaka, no run

Shinwari to Fernando, 1 run

Shinwari to Fernando, FOUR

Shinwari to Fernando, FOUR

Over 9: Sri Lanka 61-4

Just three singles come off the leggie’s over

Shadab to Fernando, 1 run

Shadab to Shanaka, 1 run

Shadab to Shanaka, no run

Shadab to Shanaka, no run

Shadab to Fernando, 1 run

Shadab to Fernando, no run

Over 8: Sri Lanka 58-4

Another breakthrough for Pakistan as Parera loses his wicket while taking the second run

Wahab to Perera, 1 run + RUN OUT

A joint effort by Iftikhar and Sarfaraz results in the batsmen getting run out after scoring 11-ball 13

Wahab to Perera, 2 runs

Wahab to Fernando, 1 run

Wahab to Perera, 1 run

Wahab to Perera, no run

Wahab to Fernando, 1 run

Over 7: Sri Lanka 52-3

Angelo Parera hits the boundary in the eight-run over

Shadab to Fernando, 1 run

Shadab to Perera, 1 run

Shadab to Perera, 2 run

Shadab to Perera, FOUR

Shadab to Perera, no run

Shadab to Perera, no run

Over 6: Sri Lanka 44-3

Oshada Fernando tees off as he picks two boundaries in the over

Shinwari to Fernando, no run

Shinwari to Perera, 1 run

Shinwari to Fernando, 1 run

Shinwari to Fernando, 2 runs

Shinwari to Fernando, SIX

Shinwari to Fernando, FOUR

Over 5: Sri Lanka 30-3

Pakistan tighten grip around Sri Lanka with quick wickets

Amir to Rajapaksa, CAUGHT

Sri Lanka’s hero of the last game heads to the pavilion for three

Amir to Rajapaksa, no run

Amir to Rajapaksa, no run

Amir to Perera, 1 run

Amir to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Amir to Rajapaksa, no run

Two wickets in seven balls. Pakistan is bossing in the GSL and Lahore loves it. 🔊#PAKvSL #Pinktober pic.twitter.com/dpLax9M4ui — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 9, 2019

Over 4: Sri Lanka 28-2

Pakistan will be looking for such good overs

Imad to Samarawickrama, LBW

The wicketkeeper-batsman is trapped leg-before for his run-a-ball 12 after another catch goes missing

Imad to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Imad to Samarawickrama, 1 run

Imad to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Imad to Rajapaksa, no run

Imad to Samarawickrama, 1 run

Over 3: Sri Lanka 24-1

Amir gets his reward after being greeted with a boundary and having his catch dropped by the Pakistani skipper

Amir to Gunathilaka, BOWLED

Amir wins the battle at last as he knocks over the batsman for eight

Amir to Gunathilaka, no run

Amir to Samarawickrama, 1 run – dropped by Sarfaraz

Amir to Samarawickrama, no run

Amir to Samarawickrama, no run

Amir to Samarawickrama, FOUR

Over 2: Sri Lanka 19-0

The left-arm pacer goes starts off with 11 thanks to six extras

Shinwari to Samarawickrama, 1 run

Shinwari to Gunathilaka, 1 run

Shinwari to Gunathilaka, no run

Shinwari to Gunathilaka, 5 wides

Shinwari to Gunathilaka, no run

Shinwari to Samarawickrama, 1 run

Shinwari to Samarawickrama, wide

Shinwari to Samarawickrama, 2 runs

Over 1: Sri Lanka 8-0

Not the best start for Pakistan

Imad to Gunathilaka, FOUR

Imad to Gunathilaka, no run

Imad to Gunathilaka, no run

Imad to Samarawickrama, 1 run

Imad to Samarawickrama, no run

Imad to Gunathilaka, 3 runs

ESPNcricinfo’s pitch report: There is a bit of grass there on the wicket, which may help in keeping the bounce even throughout the duration of the game.

Sri Lanka XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have made FIVE changes to their playing XI as Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara come in place of Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep and Minod Bhanuka.

Three changes to Pakistan as Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Mohammad Hasnain have been replaced with Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Shinwari.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elect to bat

Meanwhile, kudos to the Australian women’s cricket team who claimed their record 18th ODI win in a row.

Just a few minutes to the toss….

Pakistan and Sri Lanka players signing the charity ball ahead of third #PAKvSL T20I#Pinktoberpic.twitter.com/MtpLSMkKyr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 9, 2019

Gaddafi Stadium has turned pink today in order to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The question is whether Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal, who are yet to score something significant, would be given another chance in the side.

Sri Lanka will be playing for a clean-sweep in the three match series as they have an unassailable 2-0 lead at the moment. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking to avoid a humiliating whitewash on their home turf.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the final T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The fixture begins at 6pm.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men have a head-to-head advantage over Dasun Shanaka’s side as they have emerged victorious in 13 of their 20 meetings.