Live Updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – 2nd T20I

Fixture: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: October 7, 2019

Series: Sri Lanka lead three-match series 1-0

The second game of the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

LIVE UPDATES

SRI LANKA

Over 15: Sri Lanka 135-2

Sri Lanka looking to finish big in last five overs

Amir to Rajapaksa, no run

Amir to Rajapaksa, FOUR

Amir to Rajapaksa, no run

Amir to Rajapaksa, no run

Amir to Rajapaksa, 2 runs

Amir to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Over 14: Sri Lanka 128-2

The fast-bowler taken to the cleaners by Rajapaksa

Hasnain to Rajapaksa, no run

Hasnain to Rajapaksa, SIX

Hasnain to Rajapaksa, SIX

Hasnain to Rajapaksa, no run

Hasnain to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Hasnain to Jayasuriya, FOUR

Over 13: Sri Lanka 111-2

A tidy over by the leg spinner

Imad to Rajapaksa, no run

Imad to Rajapaksa, 2 runs

Imad to Rajapaksa, no run

Imad to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Imad to Rajapaksa, 1 bye

Imad to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Over 12: Sri Lanka 106-2

Seven runs come off the runs as Sri Lanka settle with singles and doubles

Wahab to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Wahab to Rajapaksa, 1 run – reaches his 50

The batsman has anchored his side and is looking solid

Wahab to Rajapaksa, 2 runs

Wahab to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Wahab to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Wahab to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Over 11: Sri Lanka 99-2

Sri Lanka step up a gear as they pick up 19 runs off Shadab

Shadab to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Shadab to Jayasuriya, wide

Shadab to Jayasuriya, FOUR

Shadab to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Shadab to Rajapaksa, no run

Shadab to Rajapaksa, SIX

Shadab to Rajapaksa, SIX

Over 10: Sri Lanka 80-2

Sri Lanka are ticking along at run rate of 8.00

Hasnain to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Hasnain to Jayasuriya, 2 runs

Hasnain to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Hasnain to Jayasuriya, no run

Hasnain to Rajapaksa, 1 leg bye

Hasnain to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Over 9: Sri Lanka 74-2

Jayasuriya hits the boundary in seven-run over

Shadab to Rajapaksa, no run

Shadab to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Shadab to Jayasuriya, FOUR

Shadab to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Shadab to Rajapaksa, no run

Shadab to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Over 8: Sri Lanka 67-2

The pacer goes for eight in his first over

Hasnain to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Hasnain to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Hasnain to Rajapaksa, no run

Hasnain to Rajapaksa, wide

Hasnain to Rajapaksa, 4 leg byes

Hasnain to Rajapaksa, no run

Hasnain to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Over 7: Sri Lanka 59-2

The visitors continue to keep the scoreboard ticking

Shadab to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Shadab to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Shadab to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Shadab to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Shadab to Rajapaksa, 2 runs

Shadab to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Over 6: Sri Lanka 52-2

Sri Lanka take their total past 50 as Amir continues to leak runs

Amir to Rajapaksa, SIX

Amir to Jayasuriya, 1 run

Amir to Jayasuriya, no run

Amir to Jayasuriya, no run

Amir to Jayasuriya, no run

Amir to Jayasuriya, FOUR

Over 5: Sri Lanka 41-2

Sri Lanka lose both openers inside five overs

Imad to Fernando, RUN OUT

A direct hit by Shadab sends the opener back to the pavilion for just eight

Imad to Fernando, no run

Imad to Rajapaksa, 3 runs

Imad to Rajapaksa, SIX

Imad to Fernando, 1 run

Imad to Fernando, FOUR

Over 4: Sri Lanka 27-1

Not what Sarfaraz would have wanted as Rajapaksa hits two boundaries off the pacer

Wahab to Rajapaksa, FOUR

Wahab to Rajapaksa, no run

Wahab to Rajapaksa, FOUR

Wahab to Rajapaksa, no run

Wahab to Rajapaksa, no run

Wahab to Fernando, 1 run

Over 3: Sri Lanka 18-1

A successful over comes to an end with two runs coming off it

Imad to Fernando, 1 run

Imad to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Imad to Rajapaksa, no run

Imad to Rajapaksa, no run

Imad to Gunathilaka, CAUGHT

Sri Lanka’s hero of the previous game departs for 15

Imad to Gunathilaka, no run

Over 2: Sri Lanka 16-0

Not a great start by the pacer as he was greeted with back-to-back boundaries

Amir to Fernando, no run

Amir to Gunathilaka, 1 run

Amir to Gunathilaka, no run

Amir to Gunathilaka, no run

Amir to Gunathilaka, FOUR

Amir to Gunathilaka, FOUR

Over 1: Sri Lanka 7-0

A steady start by the visitors

Imad to Gunathilaka, 1 run

Imad to Gunathilaka, FOUR

Imad to Fernando, 1 run

Imad to Fernando, no run

Imad to Fernando, no run

Imad to Gunathilaka, 1 run

Sri Lanka XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Minod Bhanuka (wicketkeeper), Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha and Nuwan Pradeep.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain & wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hasnain.

Two changes for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman and Wahab Riaz replace Iftikhar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf. Sri Lanka are unchanged.

On a track that looks flat as a pancake, SL decide to bat first. Sarfaraz confirms he would have, too.

Could be a very good toss to win. #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/DZmoZJEoMP — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) October 7, 2019

Sri Lanka elect to bat after winning the toss

Pakistan team training session at the GSL on the eve of second #PAKvSL T20I in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/YJIJLO0PQr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 6, 2019

Teams arrive ahead of the second T20I Gaddafi Stadium #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/AIM2oelBAl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 7, 2019

The two teams have reached the Gaddafi Stadium for the fixture.

Speedster @MHasnainPak chatting with net bowlers ahead of the second #PAKvSL T20I in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/VZ4NNBogxT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 7, 2019

Mohammad Hasnain was expensive but turned out to be the best bowler for Pakistan in the previous game as he became the youngest bowler to take a T20I hat-trick. Can he repeat his form tonight?

Captain and vice captain deep in discussion#PAKvSLpic.twitter.com/hx9Yph8n9u — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 7, 2019

Pakistan will be looking to improve after the performance they put up against the visitors in the series opener. They were bowled out for 101 in 17.4 overs in chase of 166-run target.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Sri Lanka claimed a 64-run win over the hosts in the opening game of the series thanks to Danushka Gunathilaka’s 57-run knock on Saturday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men have a head-to-head advantage over Dasun Shanaka’s side as they have emerged victorious in 13 of their 19 meetings.