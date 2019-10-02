Live Updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

October 2nd, 2019

National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan lead three-match series 1-0

The third and final ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES

Its a sunny day here in Karachi and we hope that the conditions stay this way.

Abid Ali replaces Imam-ul-Haq in the playing XI who is ruled out of the game due to an injury.

Pakistan will be looking to seal the series as they have a lead in the three match series. They are heading into the fixture on the back of a 67-run win in the second ODI.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the third ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The fixture will begin at 3pm.

The green shirts have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The opening game was abandoned due to rain whereas Sarfaraz’s men picked up a 67-run victory in the second fixture thanks to a 115-run knock by vice captain Babar Azam and a five-wicket haul by Usman Shinwari.

The hosts have a head-to-head advantage over the visitors as they have emerged victorious in 91 of their 154 meetings.