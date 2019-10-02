Wednesday, October 2, 2019  | 2 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Live Updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

30 mins ago
 
Live Updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI
October 2nd, 2019
National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan lead three-match series 1-0

The third and final ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES

Photo Courtesy: Hamza Khan

Its a sunny day here in Karachi and we hope that the conditions stay this way.

Abid Ali replaces Imam-ul-Haq in the playing XI who is ruled out of the game due to an injury.

Pakistan will be looking to seal the series as they have a lead in the three match series. They are heading into the fixture on the back of a 67-run win in the second ODI.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the third ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The fixture will begin at 3pm.

The green shirts have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The opening game was abandoned due to rain whereas Sarfaraz’s men picked up a 67-run victory in the second fixture thanks to a 115-run knock by vice captain Babar Azam and a five-wicket haul by Usman Shinwari.

The hosts have a head-to-head advantage over the visitors as they have emerged victorious in 91 of their 154 meetings.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Cricket, pakistan vs sri lanka 2018, pak vs sl odi, pak vs sl live score, pakistan vs sri lanka 2019, sl vs pak 3rd odi, sl vs pak 3rd odi karachi, karachi international cricket match, pakistan vs sri 2019 live update, live update pak vs sl 3rd odi, cricket live update, live update score odi, PAK, SL, PAKvSL, PAKvSL 2019, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Cricket, ODI, Sri Lanka tour to Pakistan 2019, pak vs sl 3rd odi talking points, pak vs sl 3rd odi scoreboard, pak vs sl 3rd odi highlights, pak vs sl 3rd odi live, pak vs sl 3rd odi live
 
MOST READ
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Rain washes out first Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI
Rain washes out first Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi's National Stadium for second ODI
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi’s National Stadium for second ODI
Second Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI postponed till September 30
Second Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI postponed till September 30
Sri Lanka to take on Pakistan in first ODI
Sri Lanka to take on Pakistan in first ODI
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.