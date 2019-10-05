Live Updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – first T20I

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 5, 2019

The opening game of the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Faheem Ashraf into the attack now

Over 1: Sri Lanka 5-0

Four wides spoil a good first over by Imad

Imad to Fernando, 1 run

Imad to Fernando, no run

Imad to Gunathilaka, 4 wides

Imad to Gunathilaka, no run

Imad to Gunathilaka, no run

Imad to Gunathilaka, no run

Imad to Gunathilaka, no run

Sri Lanka XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Banuka Rajapaksha, Minod Bhanuka (wicketkeeper), Dasun Shanaka (captain), Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha and Nuwan Pradeep.

Pakistan XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan elect to bowl first

T20 cricket is an exciting prospect and let’s see which side comes out on top.

🇵🇰 bowlers rolling their arms ahead of #PAKvSL T20I clash at the GSL. pic.twitter.com/HgpvY8VcgD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2019

Three changes for Sarfaraz’s men as Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal return to the side for over a year whereas Abid Ali replaces Imam-ul-Haq who has been ruled out of the series with a finger injury.

Who do you think will win the T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?#PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/TPqRFvlPjr — ICC (@ICC) October 4, 2019

The fixture for today is being predicted as a rain-affected affair like the first ODI between the two side at Karachi on September 27. Let’s hope its not the case this time around.

Teams arrival at Gaddafi Stadium ahead of first T20I #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/evaGToZLZr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2019

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Sarfaraz’s men have an impressive record over Sri Lanka when it comes to the shortest format as they have won 13 of their previous games against the island-nation.

Pakistan are heading into the series on the back of their 2-0 win in the three-match ODI series in Karachi.