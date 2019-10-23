Wednesday, October 23, 2019  | 23 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

LHC rejects petition seeking Pakistan head coach Misbah’s removal

2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected a petition seeking Misbah-ul-Haq’s removal from his dual role ass the Pakistan cricket team’s head coach and chief selector.

It was stated in the plea that the former cricketer was inexperienced for the job.

The court, while adjourning the hearing of the petition till the second week of November, removed the clause regarding Misbah’s removal from the positions. However, it has sought clarification from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the process behind appointing Misbah for the positions.

In a first, the PCB had appointed Misbah as head coach and chief selector after it refused to extend the previous coaching staff’s contracts following the World Cup from May to July.

 
 
