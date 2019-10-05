Lahore police announce traffic plan for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series

Photo: AFP

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begins on Saturday and the City Traffic Police Lahore have announced the areas at which the fans can park their vehicles.

According to the plan, the traffic will run as usual on Mall Road, Jail Road, and MM Alam Road.

Cricket fans can use the parking at the FC College when coming from Mughalpura, Mall Road, Mozang Road, and Wahdat Road.

The vehicles coming from Kahina and Ferozepur can be parked at the Liberty Market whereas another parking space has been made at LDA Plaza for Cantt and Gulberg.

The police have imposed a restriction on the entry of rickshaws and vehicles with LPG cylinders in the parking spaces. The fans have been advised to keep their National Identification Card (NIC) at all times.