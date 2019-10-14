Khyber Pakhtunkhwa off to winning start in National T20 Cup

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa picked up a seven-wicket victory over Balochistan in the opening game of the National T20 Cup at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Sunday.

Balochistan went off to a solid start after being sent in to bat first with Imam-ul-Haq and Awais Zia putting on a 65-run partnership for the first wicket.

The partnership was broken when Zia departed after scoring a 27-ball 31.

Things went downhill for the side from there tough as skipper Haris Sohail and Hussain Talat were dismissed without troubling the scorers while the rest of the side failed to provide much resistance to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers, especially Mohammad Mohsin who finished with superb figures of 4-14 in four overs.

Imam-ul-Haq’s handy half-century helped the side finish at 140-9 in their 20 overs. The opening batsman went on to score a 51-ball 70 with the help of three boundaries and four sixes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa openers Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan then provided their side a solid start in the chase with their partnership of 58.

Fakhar Zaman was the more aggressive of the two batsmen as he went on to score 45 off 36 balls with six boundaries and a maximum to his name.

Sahibzada Farhan was also dismissed shortly afterwards but the chasing side held their nerve.

Adil Amin and Mohammad Rizwan took the reins and ensured there were no further hiccups in the run chase. They put on a match-winning 84-run partnership for the third wicket to take the side to the target in just the 18th over.

Adil top-scored with a 21-ball 46 before getting dismissed while trying to hit the winning shot.