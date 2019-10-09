Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Karachi’s Customs Sports Complex closes down after 20 years

6 hours ago
 
Photo Courtesy: Customs Cricket Academy/Facebook

The Customs Preventive Service Club and Sports Complex was shut on Wednesday because of a number of reasons.

According to the notice placed on the main gate, the sporting areas of the complex were not being used properly.

It was stated that the utility bills of the cricket complex were not being paid while funfairs were being organised on hockey turf, instead of the sporting activities.

Renowned cricketers Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, and Sarfaraz Ahmed had practiced in the cricket complex, which was being run by former international cricketer Jalal Uddin.The Sindh cricket team also organises their training sessions here.

Large number of cricketers, footballers, hockey and tennis players received training inside the complex.

 
