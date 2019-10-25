Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Kane Williamson ruled out of England T20I series

2 hours ago
Kane Williamson ruled out of England T20I series

Photo: AFP

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming T20I series against England after a recurring hip injury flared up, team officials said Friday.

Paceman Tim Southee will lead the team in Williamson’s absence, with the batsman hoping to return for a two-Test series against the tourists in late November.

Coach Gary Stead said it was the same injury that affected Williamson during the Test series against Bangladesh in March.

“It’s disappointing timing for Kane at the start of an exciting Kiwi summer, but we feel it’s the right decision with a busy season ahead,” Stead said. “We’re fortunate to have someone experienced like Tim who can comfortably step in and take the reins.”

Stead said fast bowler Lockie Ferguson would play the first three fixtures of the five-match series then be replaced by Trent Boult.

The series begins on Friday, November 1, in Christchurch.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides since the dramatic World Cup final at Lord’s in July, which ended with scores tied after a Super Over but England won by virtue of hitting more boundaries.

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (captain), Trent Boult (games 4 and 5), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.

 
Cricket England new zealand
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
New Zealand, England, Cricket, England vs New Zealand, #NZvENG, New Zealand vs England T20 series 2019, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee
 
MOST READ
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz's removal as T20I, Test captain
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz’s removal as T20I, Test captain
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in nail-biter to reach final
Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in nail-biter to reach final
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.