Ireland may tour Pakistan in near future

Photo: AFP

Cricket Ireland’s Chief Executive Warren Deutrom hinted on Saturday that the side might be touring Pakistan in the near future.

“We want to play our part in assisting getting international cricket back in Pakistan,” Deutrom said in a Pakistan Cricket Board podcast.

He said the cricketing and security authorities in Pakistan went to extraordinary lengths to make Sri Lanka’s tour of the country a success.

The Cricket Ireland official said he will inform the PCB about how he perceived the arrangements made for the recently-held Sri lanka ODI and T20I series in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

“We have a board meeting at the end of this month and would like to convey to the board what we have seen and the remarkable steps that have been taken to instill that level of confidence in other cricket boards around the world,” Deutrom said.

“When we receive an invitation, we will go through the motions and will take it extremely seriously.”

However, he said he wasn’t sure as to when the tour will take place.