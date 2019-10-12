Inam Butt to represent Pakistan at ANOC World Beach Games

Photo Courtesy: InamTheWrestler/Twitter

Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt will be participating in the ANOC World Beach Games 2019 in Qatar which begins in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday.

The ANOC World Beach Games will take place from October 12 to October 16.

Inam will be the only Pakistani athlete to compete in the competition.

Only 2 days left in @worldbeachgames @AWBG2019

To represent #Pakistan

Remember me in your prayers

Only Pakistani player to carry green flag 🥇🥇🏆🏆🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/md6DXHoWxr — Inam Butt (@InamTheWrestler) October 9, 2019

“Alhamdolillah, I am the only player from Pakistan to have qualified for the world beach games,” he said in a video on his Twitter account. “I did it by winning a medal in the world series and I request you all to pray that I am able to raise the national flag high and send a precedent that Pakistan is a peaceful and sports-loving country.”

He said that he will dedicate his medal to the people of Kashmir.

The Gujranwala-born wrestler has an impressive record but has often struggled to get funds.

Inam won gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, bronze at the 2014 Asian Beach Games, gold medals at the 2016 South Asian Games and 2016 Asian Beach Games, silver at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, gold at the 2017 World Beach Wrestling Championships, silver at the 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, gold medal at the 2018 World Beach Wrestling Championships and silver medal at the 2019 World Beach Wrestling Championship.

The athlete now has his eyes set on next year’s Olympics in Japan but first needs to ensure his qualification for the mega event.