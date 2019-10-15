Tuesday, October 15, 2019  | 15 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

ICC abolishes boundary count rule

7 hours ago
 
ICC abolishes boundary count rule

Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council has decided to put an end to the boundary count rule at ICC events.

The boundary count rule came into effect in the thrilling final of the Cricket World Cup final between hosts England and New Zealand.

England won their first-ever 50-over World Cup title on the basis of boundary count after both sided finished with 15 runs on the board in their over.

The ICC has now decided that super overs will continue to take place until a clear winner is decided. In the group stage games, the super over will end in a draw if the tie-break ends in a tie.

Cricket Australia had earlier introduced the concept of multiple super over in case of a tied finish to the men’s and women’s Big Bash League finals.

 
TOPICS:
Boundary Count Cricket ICC Super Over
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
ICC, Cricket, Super Over, Boundary Count, England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 final, Cricket World Cup 2019,
 
MOST READ
Sri Lanka whitewash Pakistan in three-match T20I series
Sri Lanka whitewash Pakistan in three-match T20I series
Double or nothing for Misbah?
Double or nothing for Misbah?
Pakistan hope to shine at Socca World Cup 2019
Pakistan hope to shine at Socca World Cup 2019
Sri Lanka's Jayasuriya wears Pakistan jersey as a friendly gesture
Sri Lanka’s Jayasuriya wears Pakistan jersey as a friendly gesture
Gaddafi Stadium to turn pink during Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I
Gaddafi Stadium to turn pink during Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.