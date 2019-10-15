ICC abolishes boundary count rule

The International Cricket Council has decided to put an end to the boundary count rule at ICC events.

The boundary count rule came into effect in the thrilling final of the Cricket World Cup final between hosts England and New Zealand.

England won their first-ever 50-over World Cup title on the basis of boundary count after both sided finished with 15 runs on the board in their over.

The ICC has now decided that super overs will continue to take place until a clear winner is decided. In the group stage games, the super over will end in a draw if the tie-break ends in a tie.

Cricket Australia had earlier introduced the concept of multiple super over in case of a tied finish to the men’s and women’s Big Bash League finals.