Hire Faisal Iqbal as batting coach, Javed Miandad advises PCB

Legendary batsman Javed Miandad has advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hire former international Faisal Iqbal as the national side’s batting coach.

Pakistan struggled with the bat in their series against Sri Lanka as they were whitewashed in the T20I series.

The defeat is sure to put even more pressure on new coach Misbah-ul-Haq, who is serving as the side’s chief selector as well.

“I think that the board has put too much burden on Misbah by giving him the dual responsibilities of head coach and chief selector. The board needs to be a bit realistic and appoint a specialised batting coach,” Miandad told APP.

Faisal had applied for the batting coach position but had been overlooked for the role and Miandad believes him being Faisal’s uncle hindered him.

“I think the board was reluctant to hire Faisal due to his relationship with me,” said Miandad, but insisted that Faisal has the merit to be given the position. “Faisal has done coaching courses from England and is the best possible option for the batting coach position.”

Miandad believes Pakistan batsmen need to be more ruthless in their mentality. “Our players don’t think of making big runs so they struggle to chase even small totals. We need to improve the mentality of our batsmen.”

The Karachi-born also backed under-fire skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead the side, pointing to a lack of better alternatives.