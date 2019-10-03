Healy’s record T20I ton helps Australia whitewash Sri Lanka

Photo Courtesy: AusWomenCricket/Twitter

Alyssa Healy’s record century helped Australia whitewash Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series in Sydney on Wednesday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed the world record for the highest score in a women’s T20I cricket as she played an unbeaten knock of 148 off 61 deliveries. The previous record was held by her compatriot Meg Lanning with her unbeaten 133-run knock against England.

Australia, electing to bat first, had a good start as Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy put on a 59-run partnership before Mooney was knocked over by skipper Chamari Atapattu for 14.

Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes continued to lay the onslaught. Their 109-run partnership anchored the side past 160. The hosts were reduced to 168-2 as the Sri Lankan skipper bagged her second wicket by getting Haynes caught out for 41.

She then put on a 58-run stand with skipper Meg Lanning who let her partner do the work. They finished their 20 overs at 226-2.

Sri Lanka had a rocky start to the chase of the 227-run target as they lost Anushka Sanjeewani with just 16 runs on the board.

The Sri Lankan skipper and Harshita Madhavi put on a 46-run partnership before the side were reduced to 62-2 as the Atapattu headed back to the pavilion at 30.

Things started to become worse for the Sri Lankans as they found themselves reeling at 88-7 with the required run rate kept climbing due to their slow approach with the bat.

They were 94-7 at the end of their 20 overs — losing the game by a resounding 132-run margin.