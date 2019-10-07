Haynes stars as Australia win ODI series against Sri Lanka

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Rachael Haynes’ maiden international century helped Australia claim a resounding 110-run win against Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Brisbane on Monday.

The hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and it was their 17th win on the trot. They have equalled their winning tally which they set from December 1997 to February 1999.

Haynes made a half-century in the first ODI and carried her form into the fixture by scoring back-to-back 100-run partnerships with Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning. The three players scored 232 runs between them after Australia elected to take guard.

She scored her century off 120 balls. Her brilliant knock came to an end at 118 off 132 balls with eight boundaries to her name

Healy made 69 with the help of 10 boundaries and a six while Meg Lanning just missed out on her half-century as she fell for 45.

The Sri Lankan bowlers provided some spark to the innings as they bagged six wickets in the final seven overs but the side had done well to put on 282-8 from their 50 overs.

Sri Lankan openers skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeevani resisted the opening spells by Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck but Jess Jonassen, who finished with four wickets, broke the partnership by dismissing Athapathtu for 14.

Sanjeevani and Harshitha Madavi anchored the side with their 70-run partnership before Nicola Carey castled Sanjeevani for 36.

The Australian bowlers then ran rampant on the Sri Lankan bowlers as they picked up seven wickets while conceding just 76 runs with Jonassen going on to take three more wickets and going on to become the fourth Australian to bag 100 wickets in women’s ODI cricket.

Madavi went on to become the top scorer for the side as she finished with her 61-ball 39 with Sri Lanka finishing their 50 overs at 172-9.

The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.