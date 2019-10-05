Guyana extend CPL unbeaten streak to 10 games

Photo Courtesy: CPLT20

Nicholas Pooran’s half-century and a three-wicket haul by Chandrapaul Hemraj helped the Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders by seven wickets on Friday.

The Guyana side remained unbeaten in the round-robin stage of the T20 competition.

The Knight Riders, being sent in to bat first, were reduced to 19-2 thanks to quick wickets by Hemraj. Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro tried to anchor the side with their 22-run partnership for the third wicket.

The Trinidad side lost their third wicket with 41 runs on the board as Hemraj bagged his third wicket by getting Simmons dismissed at 30.

Darren Bravo departed for nine before Munro headed back to the pavilion for his 40-ball 43.

Kieron Pollard (26) and James Neesham (12) put on an unbeaten 41-run partnership as the side finished their 20 overs at 143-5.

The Warriors started their chase of the 144-run target in a moderate manner as the side lost their first wicket at 35 with Hemraj getting dismissed after playing a slow knock of 16-ball 12. The side then became 53-2 with Brandon King heading back to the pavilion after scoring 33 of 23 deliveries.

Shimron Hetmeyer did not provide much resistance as he contributed just nine runs to the scoreboard.

With the side at 59-3 in 8.4 overs, skipper Shoaib Malik and Nicholas Pooran took control of the proceedings and ensured there were no hiccups in the run chase as they put on an unbeaten 85-run partnership.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was the aggressive of the two as he went on to score 54 off 35 deliveries and found an ally in the Pakistani all-rounder, who played a cautious knock of 29-ball 28.

Pooran went on to seal the game in the penultimate over with 11 runs, which included back-to-back boundaries off Ali Khan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors will play Barbados Tridents in the qualifier, while St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the eliminator.

The winner of the qualifier will reach the final while the losing side will play the winner of the eliminator. The victorious team in the eliminator will play the final.