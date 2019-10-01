Guyana beat Trinbago to maintain CPL streak

Photo Courtesy: CPLT20

Guyana Amazon Warriors registered a 19-run victory against Trinbago Knight Riders in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixture on Monday.

The Warriors, being sent in to bat first, lost the wicket of Brandon King with 13 runs on the board.

After the early blow, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Shimron Hetmyer put on a 98-run partnership for the second wicket which took the side past the 100-run mark.

The side then became 111-2 when Hemraj’s was dismissed for his solid 42-ball 66. Wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran contributed just three runs to the scorecard.

Hetmyer was the next to be dismissed as he made 48 off 38 balls. Skipper Shoaib Malik and Shane Rutherford did not provide any resistance as they were dismissed in single figures.

Romario Shepherd’s played a late blistering 13-ball 32 knock and the side finished their 20 overs at 185-6.

The Trinbago side had a poor start to their chase of the 186-run target as they were reduced to 53-4 in 8.5 overs.

However, it was Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo who took the control of the sinking ship.

Their 112-run partnership for the fifth wicket anchored the side past 165 but things became tough by each overdue to the climbing required run rate.

Pollard was aggressive of the two batsmen but the match was pretty much in the bag when he was dismissed for his 38-ball 71. Bravo, on the other hand, remained unbeaten at 58.

The side managed 166-5 in their 20 overs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have won all of their eight fixtures in the competition so far.