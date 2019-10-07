Guyana beat Barbados to reach CPL final

Photo Courtesy: CPLT20

Guyana Amazon Warriors qualified for the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League by defeating Barbados Tridents in the first qualifier by 30 runs on Sunday.

Guyana Amazon Warriors posted a big total of 218-3 in their 20 overs. The Tridents managed 188-8 on the board in chase of the 219-run target.

Brandon King was the star performer for the Warriors as he played a blistering 132-run knock from 72 balls, with 10 boundaries and 11 maximums to his name. He put on a 73-run opening partnership with Chandrapaul Hemraj.

Hemraj and Shimron Hetmeyer were dismissed in quick succession but King and skipper Shoaib Malik anchored the side past 180 with their 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Tridents did not have a great start to the run chase with Johnson Charles getting dismissed for 15. Alex Hales and Shakib Al Hasan took the side past 50.

However, both batsmen fell in quick succession as Hales scored 19-ball 36, while Shakib contributed just five runs to the side which was reduced to 59-3 in 7.5 overs. JP Duminy and Shai Hope added 33 runs to the total before the South African departed after playing a cautious knock of 12-ball 14.

Jason Holder and Jonathan Carter put on a 44-run partnership with the latter being the aggressive of the two as he scored 49 from 26 deliveries with five boundaries and three sixes to his name.

Holder departed for his gutsy 29 while Raymon Reifer was dismissed on the very next delivery.

Ashley Nurse was batting at 13 runs before the innings came to a close.

On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were knocked out of the tournament as they lost to Trinbago Knight Riders by six wickets in a low-scoring eliminator.

The Patriots made 125-7 in their 20 overs with Laurie Evans scoring a half-century. Knight Riders chase down the 126-run target in 18.4 overs thanks to a 50 by Lendl Simmons.

The St Kitts side were reeling at 30-3 in 6.2 overs before Devon Thomas and Laurie Evans put on a 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The middle and lower order did not provide much resistance to the Knight Riders as the side kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

The Trinbago side did not fair well at the start of the run chase as well as they were struggling at 16-2 with Sunil Narine and Colin Munro getting dismissed inside the first three overs.

Lendl Simmons proved to be the key player in the innings as he top-scored with his 47-ball 51. He put on a 47-run partnership with Dinesh Ramdin.

Ramdin and Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 50-run stand for the fifth wicket sealed the victory for their side.