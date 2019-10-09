Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Gaddafi Stadium to turn pink during Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I

2 hours ago
 
Gaddafi Stadium to turn pink during Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I
Photo: AFP

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will turn pink during the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to raise awareness about breast cancer.

“A ceremony will be held before the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which will be attended by President Dr Arif Alvi and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani,” a press release by the cricket board read. “The president will pin pink ribbons on both team captains, while players and match officials will don the ribbons over the course of the match.”

It was also said that the stumps for the last T2oI of the ongoing series will be branded in pink whereas the sponsors of the series will also be changing their branding colours in the ground to pink.

The cricket board has urged the fans to wear pink to support the cause.

The PCB stated that Pakistan has the highest number of breast cancer cases amongst all Asian countries and this initiative is a part of #PINKtober, which is breast cancer awareness month.

It added, “One in nine women is at a high risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. However, if detected at an early stage, the chances of survival increase over 90 percent.”

 
