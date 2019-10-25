Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Football legends to tour Pakistan in November

34 mins ago
Football legends to tour Pakistan in November

Legendary footballers from across the world will arrive in Pakistan as part of the World Soccer Stars tour of the country in November.

According to a press release, they will be in the country from November 9 to 10 and will conclude their tour with an exhibition match at Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium.

Ricardo Kaka (Brazil), Carles Puyol (Spain), Luis Figo (Portugal) and Nicolas Anelka (France) will exhibit their footballing talent.

Kaka, who was part of Brazil’s World Cup-winning squad in 2002, said that he was excited to visit Pakistan once again for an exhibition tour, adding that his visit in January was a memorable one and he wants to be part of kicking off soccer as a major sport in the country.

Puyol, the winner of Euro 2008 and World Cup 2010 with Spain, recalled his visit to Karachi during the Pakistan Super League and said that he was greeted by thousands of fans and now its his turn to welcome them to the most anticipated footballing tour of Pakistan.

Anelka, who has 14 goals in 69 appearances for France, said that it’s time to develop football in Pakistan and he was coming back to play his role to promote the game in the country. Figo said that it’s exciting to see Pakistan embrace football and he is looking forward to play with the local stars who have secured their place in the tour.

The international stars will interact with fans in a series of master classes and fan engagement zones.

Football fans will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with the stars by getting to watch the action in Virtual Reality as well.

 
