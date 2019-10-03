Five talking points from Pakistan-Sri Lanka third ODI

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Abid Ali’s 74-run knock and Mohammad Amir returned with the figures of 3-50 as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five wickets on Wednesday to win the three-match series 2-0.

Here are some talking points from the fixture

Abid Ali’s stellar form

The opening batsman was not picked in Pakistan’s World Cup squad despite stellar performances in the ODI series against Australia in UAE earlier this year. He continued his form in the fixture as he played a brilliant 74-run knock with 10 boundaries to his name and set up a 123-run opening partnership with Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan’s poor show in the field

Pakistan needs to improve on their fielding after how they performed. Iftikhar Ahmed dropped a catch and conceded overthrows. Two misfields resulted in boundaries from Wahab Riaz in the final stages of the match.

Mohammad Amir impresses with the ball

The left-arm pacer did not disappoint in the fixture and controlled the flow of boundaries with his tight line. It made the Sri Lankans settle for singles and doubles when bowlers at the other end were conceding boundaries. He was by far the best bowler of the lot for Pakistan as he finished with figures of 3-50 with an economy of five runs per over.

Isuru Kumara’s overturns the tide in favour of Pakistan

Sri Lanka were doing well in defending 298 but the fast-bowler’s 18-run over proved to be disastrous for them with Iftikhar Ahmed hitting two boundaries and Haris Sohail whacking a maximum. It can be stated that Kumara came under pressure and Pakistan capitalised on it.

Danushka Gunathilaka’s sublime knock goes in vain

The opening batsman was the standout performer with the bat as he scored his second ODI century as he went on to score 131-run knock with the help of 16 boundaries and a maximum. He went on to score a crucial 88-run partnership for the second wicket with the skipper Lahiru Thirimanne and put on a 74-run stand with Minod Bhanuka.