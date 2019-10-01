Faheem Ashraf is returning to Northamptonshire for 2020 season

Photo Courtesy: NorthantsCCC/Twitter

Northamptonshire County Cricket Club (NCCC) have re-signed Pakistani fast-bowler Faheem Ashraf for the 2020 season.

“Pakistan international Faheem Ashraf will return to Northamptonshire for the opening half of the 2020 season,” the county club said in an article on its website. “The allrounder featured for the Steelbacks in the 2019 Vitality Blast, finishing the club’s joint-leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps at an average of 19.”

He will be available for all formats of the county season till the conclusion of the 2020 edition of the 20-over competition.

Northamptonshire’s Head Coach David Ripley is looking forward to working with the Pakistani fast-bowler once again.

“The fact he’s got the extra pace is key, we’ve got a very fine group of seam bowlers that got us into Division 1 and that’s not going to change. But when it’s a bit flatter and it’s the last 2 days of the game and that little bit of nip has gone out of the wicket, someone with a bit of pace and swing and bowling yorkers then I can see him being a genuine threat when the wickets are flatter.”

Adam Rossington, the side’s skipper in the longer formats of the game, said believes that the Faheem Ashraf will be helpful with the bat as well.

“I think he’s definitely a genuine allrounder, he’s a very good batsman and though we didn’t get to see him bat too many times in the T20 we know he’ll slot in well. He’s very skillful and offers something a little bit different to the bowlers we’ve got. It does tend to be a bit more bowler-friendly here than in Pakistan, particularly with the Dukes ball so hopefully early season there’ll be a bit in the wickets for him.”