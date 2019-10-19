Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
ECB to hold drafting of players for ‘The Hundred’ competition

7 hours ago
The drafting of players for “The Hundred” tournament will be held in London on Sunday.

The up-and-coming cricketing tournament will feature over 500 players, including 35 Pakistanis, which will be picked by eight teams Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire.

Unlike other cricketing tournament, there is a format of the draft instead of an auction.

Trent Rockets will get to pick the first player.

Each side will get 100 seconds to make their pick in each round.

As far as the salaries are concered. It is pre-decided and the time of their selection will also be taken into consideration. The players chosen in the first and second round will pocket £125,000 each while players getting drafted in round 13 or 14 will earn £30,000.

There will be no drafting of women players and the franchises will have to negotiate with the cricketers instead.

Each team will be allowed to have three overseas players, in both their squad and their XI.

The teams will get to make a wildcard pick after next season’s Vitality T20 Blast. The wildcard players will be entitled to a £30,000 contract.

The Hundred will begin on October 20, 2020.

The 100-ball competition is a new tournament consisting of city-based franchise sides, breaking away from England’s traditional county system.

Teams will bat for 100 balls each with overs, normally consisting of six deliveries, lasting for 10 balls with bowlers either bowling five or 10 balls, consecutively.

 
