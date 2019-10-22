Tuesday, October 22, 2019  | 22 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Dortmund play Inter Milan in Champions League without skipper Reus

3 hours ago
Dortmund play Inter Milan in Champions League without skipper Reus

Photo: AFP

Borussia Dortmund flew to Italy without captain Marco Reus and striker Paco Alcacer for Wednesday’s Champions League match at Inter Milan, but previously suspended England winger Jadon Sancho and injured goalkeeper Roman Burki were included.

The Bundesliga club said the 30-year-old playmaker Reus missed Tuesday’s flight because he is “still in poor health” after scoring the winner in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Bundesliga leaders Moenchengladbach despite suffering with flu.

Alcacer, who like Reus has scored five league goals so far this season, is also out due to the persistent calf injury which has sidelined him since September 28.

However, Sancho, 19, has been included after being dropped for Saturday’s game after returning late from England duty.

Burki is also back after limping out of the second-half of the Gladbach win with a knee injury.

The Germans top Group F ahead of Barcelona on goal difference after holding the Spanish giants to a goalless draw in Dortmund in their opening game and then winning 2-0 at bottom side Slavia Prague.

Inter, third in the table, drew at home to Slavia and lost 2-1 to Barca a fortnight ago at the Camp Nou in their two previous games.

 
Borussia Dortmund Football Inter Milan UEFA Champions League
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Football, UEFA Champions League, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match highlights, Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2019-20 score, Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2019-20 live streaming,
 
MOST READ
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz's removal as T20I, Test captain
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz’s removal as T20I, Test captain
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup
Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup
PCB appoints Azhar, Babar as Test, T20I skippers respectively
PCB appoints Azhar, Babar as Test, T20I skippers respectively
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.