Monday, October 7, 2019  | 7 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Don’t judge players on the basis of one match: Misbah

4 hours ago
 
Don’t judge players on the basis of one match: Misbah
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes that players should not be harshly criticised over failing to perform in just one inning.

Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal came under fire over failure to perform in the first T20I against Sri Lanka after making their return to the national side after a year. Akmal was dismissed for a golden duck while Ahmed Shehzad made just four runs.

Sri Lanka went on to win the series opener by 64 runs.

“We should be patient,” Misbah said in a media talk in Lahore. “No need to be so harsh on the players that we judge them on the basis of their performance in just one inning.”

“No matter how much you criticise me but equal chances should be given to everyone.”

The former Pakistan captain says Sarfaraz Ahmed has the support of the entire management.

“He [Sarfaraz] is under pressure surely but we are trying to mentally support him to play his natural game.”

Misbah said that the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia is nearing closer and players will be given the opportunity to make good combinations before the mega event.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in third ODI to claim series
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in third ODI to claim series
Live Updates - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - 2nd T20I
Live Updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – 2nd T20I
Lahore police announce traffic plan for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series
Lahore police announce traffic plan for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.